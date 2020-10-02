The Sydney Roosters have been dealt a huge blow before Friday night’s finals clash with the Penrith Panthers, with marquee signing Sonny Bill Williams set to miss with a neck complaint.

The Roosters will also be without Jake Friend, who was unable to get up for the game in time following a concussion.

In Williams’ absence, Nat Butcher will take his place in the squad.

“Sonny Bill Williams has been ruled out for the Roosters this weekend due to the flare up of a neck complaint. There was some increased injury concern considering SBW’s lack of game play in recent months. Neck not the most common location for acclimation injury though,” NRL Physio tweeted.

Williams has appeared in four games for the Roosters since his late season return.