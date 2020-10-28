Angus Crichton’s future in Bondi is understood to be up in the air as the Roosters look to stash finances and open cap room for teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii, per Channel Nine’s Danny Weidler.

On top of the potential arrival of Suaalii, the Chooks are also hoping to re-sign Jake Friend and the Morris brothers, while James Tedesco is set for a major pay rise.

Crichton enjoyed a strong campaign with the Roosters in 2020, but the club have looked to become cut-throat in their transfer approach, offloading Kyle Flanagan after the halfback failed to live up to expectations.

While a good run of form is there, Crichton’s future with the Tricolours might not be as the club battles salary strains.

“Angus is on big money next year,” Weidler said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

“He knows the year after he’s going to have to cop a pay cut. Whether he gets an offer to leave early I’m not sure.

“I thought he had a tremendous back half of the season and is worth big money but he won’t get that from 2022 onwards at the Roosters.

“He doesn’t want to leave but clubs may start coming and chasing him pretty hard.”

On Tuesday Weidler believed Flanagan’s departure was the beginning of a list cull to bring in Suaalii.

“The Roosters are in the process of making room to try and secure Suaalii. I think Kyle Flanagan is a part of that,” Weidler said.

“I think the Roosters are going to have to lose another player or two, maybe someone of significance.

“The name that keeps on coming up is Angus Crichton, he’s on big money but I thought he was one of the Roosters’ best forwards (this year).

“They definitely want Suaallii (but) South Sydney don’t want Suaalii playing for the Roosters so it’s going to be another good battle between the clubs.”