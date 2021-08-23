No COVID vaccination, no attending the footy.

That appears to be the blunt message the Sydney Roosters will deliver to their fans ahead of the 2022 NRL season as they attempt to welcome back fans on a proper scale.

While it's unclear if a policy of that scale could work legally, Roosters' chairman Nick Politis has told The Daily Telegraph he wants to follow an American example and ensure he creates a safe environment for fans as they return to the footy in 2022.

It comes following a disastrous end to 2021 for clubs, with the relocation to Queensland costing them millions in gate takings. That follows 2020 where similar measures had to be taken for much of the season.

The financial position of the NRL is up for debate at this time given the relocation costing anywhere up to $40 million, the current unknowns surrounding a crowd on grand final day, clubs begging for more financial support and the administration's push to have a 17th expansion club join the competition in either 2023 or 2024.

Politis however said even if his policy upsets a minority of supporters, it is the only way forward.

“We want members and fans to feel safe about coming to the football and knowing the people they are sitting next to have been fully vaccinated,” Politis said.

“It might upset a minority of supporters but it’s the only way forward.

“We think all NRL clubs need to take a responsible stand on this like they are doing overseas.”

Australia's vaccination rollout is gaining pace as more supplies of Pfizer land in the country, with the current plan detailing that all Australian adults will have a chance to be vaccinated by the end of 2021.