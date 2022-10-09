The Sydney Roosters are contemplating making a play for out-of-favour fullback Corey Allan in a bid to secure his services for the 2023 NRL season.

Allan joined the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in 2021 fresh after making his debut for the Queensland Maroons, securing not just the win but the Origin shield in his Game III, 2020 debut for the state.

The custodian caught eyes while deputising for the injured Latrell Mitchell for the Rabbitohs late in the 2020 season, playing a part in South Sydney's advancement to their third consecutive preliminary final.

Whilst Allan featured in 18 of Canterbury's 24 matches in his maiden season at Belmore, the utility back played just three games of first-grade in 2022, a combination of injury as well as the emergence of young stars keeping Allan out of the NRL.

The fullback is on a reported $500K per season deal, which expires at the end of the 2023 season.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the Roosters are after one more outside back for their squad, and are taking interest in Allan as he slips down the Belmore pecking order.

Allan would join former Rabbitohs teammate Jaxson Paulo in Bondi, who is also making the move to South Sydney's arch-rival next season.

While the club still has arguably the best backline in the NRL, they have lost depth in the form of Kevin Naiqama and Oliver Gildart, and require a handy replacement to toucher their backline through the year, especially during the Origin period.

It's unlikely that Allan will break into the Bulldogs' top side, contending with the likes of Josh Addo-Carr, Jake Averillo, Aaron Schoupp, Jacob Kiraz and the yet-to-debut Paul Alamoti for spot in the backline.

The 24-year-old has 50 NRL games under his belt since his early 2019 debut, and it looks like Allan will be forced to find greener pastures if he is to add to that tally.