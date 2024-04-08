BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 05: James Tedesco of the Roosters runs the ball during the round one NRL match between the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Sydney Roosters have confirmed James Tedesco and Sam Walker will miss the club's next game, while also providing updates on two other injuries out of their NSW Cup side.

Tedesco and Walker both were taken out of Friday night's shock loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs during the first half with concussions.

For Tedesco, it was the tenth concussion of his career and seventh in the last three seasons, while Walker's absence is the latest setback for a half who missed plenty of game time in 2023.

The Roosters are known to be overly cautious with concussions given the number they have dealt with in recent years, but have at this stage confirmed both Tedesco and Walker will only be out for the NRL's mandatory 11-day concussion stand down.

It's unclear whether either player may need to miss more than a single week, with the Roosters preparing for this Friday's clash with the Newcastle Knights in Newcastle as they attempt to get their season back on track in Round 6 without Tedesco, Walker and Dominic Young, who was suspended over a tackle which saw him sent off during the game against Canterbury.

The Roosters have also suffered other issues in the depth department, with NSW Cup hooker Tyler Moriarty suffering a fractured hand during Saturday's postponed game against the Canterbury Bulldogs, and Salesi Foketi going down with a "significant MCL injury" according to a club statement.

The club have not set return timelines for either player at this stage, with both to visit surgeons in the coming days to assess treatment plans, which will then formulate return-to-play dates.