Sydney Roosters co-captain Jake Friend is keen to extend his deal with the club.

The 29-year old is coming off an injury plagued season but is in talks with the club for an extension beyond next season.

Friend is confident he still some good footy ahead of him.

“Obviously I’d love to get another year or two on the back-end of next [season], but we’ll see what happens,” Friend told The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday.

The veteran hooker believes his body is back to full strength as he embarks on his 13th pre-season with the Tricolours to try and help deliver a third-straight premiership.

“Obviously [it was] tough watching last year. But definitely, for the rest of my body, the injury seems to be really good,” Friend said.

“All the scans are positive. So going into next year, that [arm] should be all fine and the rest of me has had a pretty good rest. I feel fresh and never been [more] excited to get back into training after not having as much footy during the year.”

Friend added that he reached out to Latrell Mitchell who returned for pre-season last week but won’t join rejoin the squad until the new year.

“He seemed fine to me. He’s enjoying time with his family and I think that’s great for him. He needs that after a big season,” Friend said. “He’s got a decision to make and that’ll be done over the Christmas break, I’d say.