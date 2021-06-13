SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 06: Roosters captain Boyd Cordner and coach Trent Robinson celebrate victory with fans after the 2019 NRL Grand Final match between the Canberra Raiders and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Sydney Roosters captain Boyd Cordner is set to announce his retirement from the NRL.

After ongoing battles with concussions and head trauma, the veteran forward and Chooks champion is believed to make an announcement confirming the end of his rugby league career.

As reported by The Daily TelegraphCordner will front the media at the SCG on Monday and will end his 183-game career with the Roosters.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Boyd Cordner of the Roosters celebrates scoring a try with team mate Jackson Hastings of the Roosters during the First NRL Semi Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Allianz Stadium on September 18, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

It is understood that Cordner has taken the advice of medical professionals and has weighed up the decision to end his time with the Tri-colours with two years remaining on his contract.

Cordner was reportedly seeking clearance to return to the NRL following his latest setback, which had placed the 29-year-old’s health in great concern following a string of concussions.

The NSW second-rower made his debut with the Roosters in 2011 and represented the Blues on 16 occasions and the Kangaroos across 20 tests.