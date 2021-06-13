Sydney Roosters captain Boyd Cordner is set to announce his retirement from the NRL.

After ongoing battles with concussions and head trauma, the veteran forward and Chooks champion is believed to make an announcement confirming the end of his rugby league career.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Cordner will front the media at the SCG on Monday and will end his 183-game career with the Roosters.

It is understood that Cordner has taken the advice of medical professionals and has weighed up the decision to end his time with the Tri-colours with two years remaining on his contract.

Cordner was reportedly seeking clearance to return to the NRL following his latest setback, which had placed the 29-year-old’s health in great concern following a string of concussions.

The NSW second-rower made his debut with the Roosters in 2011 and represented the Blues on 16 occasions and the Kangaroos across 20 tests.