Angus Crichton will make his official return back to rugby league this week playing in the NSW Cup for the Roosters against Newtown on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old is yet to play a game this year, with his last game being for Australia in the Rugby League World Cup in England late last year.

Given the all-clear from his doctor last week, according to The Daily Telegraph, Crichton will suit up in the NSW Cup. It will be his first step to returning back to NRL first grade.

"He's been really good since he came back," Trent Robinson said.

"Angus has always been one of the fittest and strongest guys.

"He missed pre-season but he's kept training. Physically he's ready to go.

"It's now about getting him some footy. You can't replicate that at training.

"He's not a reserve grader but it's a good way to bring him back."

According to reports via Channel 7, Crichton will require medication for an extended period of time as he manages both his bipolar condition and the added pressure of playing rugby league.

It was confirmed earlier this year by Crichton's father that he was receiving treatment for bipolar disorder.