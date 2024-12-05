Young gun half Ronald Volkman has revealed he has put pen to paper with the Parramatta Eels to formalise his rugby league return.

Volkman's story was a horror show at the end of 2023 and into the start of 2024.

On contract with the Warriors and having five NRL games under his belt to go with a single Test, he was released from his contract by the Auckland-based side at the end of 2024.

He would then sign with the St George Illawarra Dragons, and despite a club announcement, it was revealed soon afterwards that the contract was never registered with the NRL, and a that a failed medical exam would ensure it never was.

The Dragons were eventually hit with a breach notice by the NRL for their part in the debacle, while the Warriors stepped up to ensure Volkman's recovery and treatment were both paid for.

The young half, formerly in the Sydney Roosters' system before moving across the ditch, was being pursued by the Eels, Cronulla Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles ahead of 2025, but it has emerged the Eels, who were the only club to follow through with a serious offer, have won the race.

Volkman confirmed the news when speaking to News Corp.

The half revealed Manly were a club he also spoke to before signing with Parramatta, and he said it has been a tough year.

“I don't think there are any words to explain how excited I am honest,” Volkman told the publication.

“This year has been tough for me. This is a good way for me to get my foot in the door. I'm just excited.

“It's been tough. I don't wish it upon anyone to be honest. It's been a real journey for me. A dark path you could say. I'm just happy to come out of it.”

While the Eels are yet to make an official announcement, it has been revealed Volkman has signed a one-year deal at this stage where he will likely be in contention with another recruit in Dean Hawkins (who has signed from the South Sydney Rabbitohs), to be the lead back up to Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses.

The Eels, looking to turn things around in their first season under Jason Ryles, are coming off a bottom four finish in 2024.