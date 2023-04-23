Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will join the Warriors for 2024, but it appears he will be in a different position to the one he last played NRL in.

The signing of the former star fullback, who left for rugby union and a crack at an All Blacks jersey for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, raised eyebrows over the future of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

The ex-Raider joined the Warriors ahead of this season and has been excellent at the back so far with the Auckland-based side off to their best start to a season in years.

It was tipped he would be the one shuffled into the centres, but speaking on Triple M Radio, News Corp's David Riccio suggested it would in fact be Tuivasa-Sheck who moves into the centres.

The former Dally M winner finished his time in the NRL on the wing after shuffling to accommodate the debut season of Reece Walsh at the back, who has since moved back to the Brisbane Broncos where he is excelling in the number one jersey this year.

“My mail is that Roger won't be playing fullback,” Riccio said.

“He'll be playing in the centres for the Warriors when he returns. I think that's a big part of why the Warriors may not go down this path of asking for an early release because he still needs some physical, as crazy as it sounds, transitioning. That takes a pre-season.”

It has also been revealed that the Warriors will not ask for Tuivasa-Sheck to abandon his rugby union commitments early.

“The Warriors aren't going to go down that path. They have huge respect for the path Roger is on and his ambition as an individual to do everything he can to achieve success with the Blues but also wear an All Blacks jersey at the end of this year at the World Cup.

“At this point in time the Warriors have given absolutely no indication, no suggestion whatsoever that they will request Roger joins them this year.”

Tuivasa-Sheck is still a chance of representing the All Blacks at this year's World Cup, to be held in France during September and October, with the star fullback playing three Tests for the country during his first year in the 15-man code.