Following a 20-6 loss in Magic round to the Cowboys, the Roosters continue their shaky start to 2023 and coach Trent Robinson has said he is "not sure" when the side will find their form again.

Currently sitting eighth on the ladder with the Raiders fast approaching following their fourth straight win, the Roosters desperately need to find their attack again says skipper James Tedesco.

“I just feel like our attack is not anywhere near where it should be with the players we have and the work we're doing on it,” Tedesco said.

“We're not executing our plays very well and it's not threatening. It's quite frustrating and we're sort of relying on individuals.

“We're not threatening, we had chances there to score some points and didn't really look close to be honest."

Joey Manu has still been featuring at five-eighth following the tri-colours halves shake up, where they dropped Sam Walker to their reserve grade side which so far has seen mixed results to say the least.

Against the Cowboys the New Zealand international showed off his strong running game once again finding 125 metres, though the Roosters still seem to lack spark with him in the six jersey.

The set plays are also looking clunky and slow, which in the Roosters defence may be a result of the wet weather footy being played in the last two-weeks but it didn't stop the Cowboys throwing the ball to find 3 tries against Easts.

Despite the clubs only try landing in the 78th minute following some good line-running from Angus Crichton, Robinson still went in to bat for Manu post match.

“Our system doesn't change... It's still the one we've been running for a while so Joey knows it inside out,” Robinson said.

“I feel like he's defending well, he's had some good running performances but we can get better there,” he added.

While it is uncertain if Walker can find his way back to first-grade, Robinson will need to find some way to re-ignite his star studded side to continue their fight for the top eight.