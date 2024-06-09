A one-club player with the St George Illawarra Dragons, forward Jack de Belin may be on the move with a rival club entering the race for his services.

Now in his last season on a four-year contract that he signed in 2020, de Belin will be without a team in 2025 at this stage as he turns 33 years old.

As he attempts to make a decision on his future over the coming months, Jack de Belin has caught the attention of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

While the Rabbitohs have a genuine interest in recruiting him for next season, they will need to offload a couple of players off their books to stay inside the salary cap.

It is understood that de Belin has also been linked with a potential move to Super League club Leigh Leopards for next season.

On approximately $750,000 a season at the moment, the three-time NSW Blues representative recently disclosed that he would love to remain a one-club player with the Dragons but a more lucrative deal could see him look elsewhere.

"I'd love to stay here, that's my plan. I've always wanted to be a one-club player," de Belin told AAP.

"I haven't really been spoken about it with my manager yet. He just said play good footy, so that's all I've been really worrying about."

Jack de Belin isn't the only Dragon who remains off-contract at the end of the 2024 season.

The club has eight other players off-contract at the end of 2024, including Tom Eisenhuth, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Jesse Marschke, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Savelio Tamale, and Alec Tuitavake.