Only under contract with the St George Illawarra Dragons until the end of the season, Jack de Belin is hoping he will be able to gain a contract extension to remain at the Red V.

On approximately $750,000 this season, the three-time NSW Blues player has been with the club since 2011 in two separate stints and played over 200 NRL games.

Now in his last season on a four-year contract that he signed in 2020, de Belin will be without a team at this current stage as he turns 33-years-old.

However, he hopes to lock down his future and remain a one-club player as he attempts to reclaim the State of Origin form he once had with new coach Shane Flanagan.

"I'd love to stay here, that's my plan. I've always wanted to be a one-club player," de Belin told AAP.

"I haven't really been spoken about it with my manager yet. He just said play good footy, so that's all I've been really worrying about."

De Belin isn't the only Dragon who remains off-contract at the end of the 2024 season.

The club has ten other players off-contract, including Tom Eisenhuth, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Jesse Marschke, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A, Savelio Tamale, and Alec Tuitavake.

Centre Savelio Tamale and brothers Mathew and Max Feagai and Francis and Michael Molo have all been previously linked with either rival clubs or an exit from the club after the expiration of their contracts.

While the quintet may not feature in the Dragons Top 30 roster in 2025, Jaydn Su'A and Tyrell Sloan are the likeliest to be handed contract extensions due to recent rumours and their current form.