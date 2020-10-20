After a promising season that saw Jahrome Hughes switch from fullback to halfback, the Melbourne bolter is set to gain plenty of interest from rival clubs.

Hughes is off contract at the end of next season and is likely to remain in Victoria. However, his agent has stated a number of clubs will be pressing for the Storm gun’s signature.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

Melbourne and Hughes will have all their focus pitched toward their Grand Final clash against Penrith on Sunday, with contract discussions set to take place shortly after the season’s conclusion.

“Naturally, Jahrome is just thinking about the grand final this week,” his manager Chris Orr told Wide World of Sports.

“After he has had a bit of a break we will think about 2022 and there will be no shortage of interest. He is happy at the Storm but you never know what will happen.

“Jahrome was great at fullback last season and has been even better at halfback – he is a special talent.”

Hughes was one of Melbourne’s key players in their preliminary final victory over Canberra, boasting two try assists and two linebreaks in the win.