One of the best up-and-coming hookers, Samuel Healey, has opened up on his decision to move across the ditch to the New Zealand Warriors for the 2025 NRL season.

Highly touted among the Cronulla Sharks' ranks, Healey made the surprising move to exit the Shire and link up with the Warriors after being gifted a spot on their Top 30 roster despite strong family roots with Cronulla - his father played over 200 games for the club across 12 seasons.

A member of the Sharks pathways system throughout his whole junior career, his opportunities have been limited in recent seasons as he was behind Blayke Brailey and Jayden Berrell in the pecking order.

However, this hasn't stopped him from being a key member of the Newtown Jets, the Sharks' reserve-grade feeder team.

Winning the 2024 NSW Cup title with the Newtown Jets, he scored eight tries, made 60 tackle busts, provided four try assists, and averaged 56 metres and 23 tackles per game in 25 outings this year.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Healey opened up on his move to the Warriors and his biggest mentor as he enters the first season of his three-year contract with the club until the end of the 2027 season.

"It was a tough decision, but it was one that needed to be made, and I'm really looking forward to the opportunity and getting over there," Healey told Zero Tackle.

"My family and missus. It was hard to say goodbye to them, but I'm chasing my dreams, so I know they'll be happy for me."

Spending the past two seasons in the NSW Cup with the Newtown Jets, Healey will be looking to become the second player in his family to play first grade in 2025 as he continues to further his development by learning off Chanel Harris-Tavita, Freddy Lussick and Wayde Egan.

His father, Mitch Healey, was a club icon for the Cronulla Sharks. He played 222 matches and scored 418 points over a 12-season period from 1989 to 2000, helping guide them to the finals in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, and 2000.

A five-eighth, Mitch became the second-most capped Shark in history in 2000, before hanging up his boots and deciding to take his talents overseas.

"Probably my old man," Healey added when asked who his biggest influence and mentor was.

"He's been pretty influential in my footy career and he's been there since day dot.

"When I first started in Under-6s, he coached me along the way, and he's put a lot of time and effort into me and I'm really grateful for all his help over the years.

"I wouldn't have got where I am without him."