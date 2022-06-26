Ricky Stuart has moved to hose down speculation of a coaching return by saying he won't coach against the Canberra Raiders.

With his name being linked with Wests Tigers and Canterbury, Stuart's affection for the Raiders will seemingly keep him away from the hot seat in the NRL for the time being.

The Daily Telegraph spoke to Stuart, who said he wasn't currently interested in a return to coaching despite the speculation.

"I have no interest in coaching anywhere else,” Stuart stated.

“I started at the Raiders as a player and I’ll finish here as a coach.”

With his contract in the nation's capital set to expire at the end of next season, the talk about his future will only ramp up as time rolls on. However, Stuart says there's plenty of water to go under the bridge before a decision is made.

“There are some important people at this club I’ll be speaking to first,” he said.

“We’ll have a chat and take it from there. There’s only one thing I’m certain of and that is that I’ll never again coach against the Raiders.

“I just don’t want to do it.”

Stuart could still coach at the Raiders if his heart so desires and the club's higher ups are happy with the job he is doing. Stuart's ability to shake off a less than impressive start to the season this year has proven he still has the ability to coach at the highest level.

If Stuart is to stick to his word and not coach against the Raiders, perhaps a role similar to that of Phil Gould at the Bulldogs is the next step should he depart Canberra.