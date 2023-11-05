Brisbane Broncos veteran halfback Adam Reynolds will reportedly take a pay cut to play one final season in the NRL.

Reynolds made the switch to the Broncos ahead of the 2022 campaign on a three-year deal, exiting the South Sydney Rabbitohs where he had spent all of his career to that point.

The move came for job security, with South Sydney at that stage only willing to give him a single season extension as they prepared for Lachlan Ilias to take over the number seven jersey.

Reynolds' exit pushed Ilias into the limelight where he has struggled to fill the boots of Reynolds, and while Brisbane missed the finals on the back of a dramatic collapse in their first season with Reynolds leading the way as on-field general, the second season saw a top-four finish, home preliminary final and loss in the grand final to the Penrith Panthers.

Brisbane are expected to be at the top again in 2024, but Reynolds, who was originally expected to retire at the end of his three-year deal, wants to play on according to News Corp.

Reynolds has dropped hints all the way along during his time in Brisbane that the three years may not be all his career wrote, and now the report suggests he is even willing to take a pay cut if it means the club can keep him on the roster for 2025.

As it stands, Brisbane's salary cap is stretched with Payne Haas being the most recent re-signing, but the upcoming extensions and upgrades for Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh - who are off-contract at the end of 2024 and 2025 respectively - put substantial pressure on the club's finances.

That means Reynolds couldn't possibly sign a deal with the same value as the one he is currently on - believed to be $800,000.

There is still the chance the halfback will retire, with his management telling the publication there is no rush on signing a new deal, but Brisbane will be hoping he continues into 2025, giving another season to confirm who is his long-term successor.

It's also believed Corey Oates will take a pay cut, while Reynolds, one way or another, will be in Brisbane during 2025, whether it be on or off the field.