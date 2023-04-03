Returned Bulldog Josh Reynolds has proven he still has plenty to offer in the NRL after helping his side to a golden point win over the North Queensland Cowboys last night.

Reynolds came off the bench for the Bulldogs in a link role and helped steer the ship alongside under-pressure halfback Kyle Flanagan.

The 33-year-old's impact was also noticed in the coaches' box, with Cameron Ciraldo praising Reynolds' effort throughout the match.

“He was pretty good out there. He makes us a better team, from Monday to Friday and on the weekend,” Ciraldo said.

“He played in the middle there tonight but he gives us utility value and the energy he brings on the field makes us a more dangerous team.

During Reynolds' 37 minutes on the field, the Bulldogs offered clearer direction to the Bulldogs' often underutilised right side under Flanagan's charge.

Playing in his first match for Canterbury-Bankstown since 2017 had a solid audition for a permanent number 14 jersey but Ciraldo is unsure going forward who will occupy his utility position.

“It might not be the same every week, depending on who we play and what team we go with but the way he handled himself tonight showed he is a real asset to the team," Ciraldo said.

Earning himself a top 30 spot with the Bulldogs just weeks before the beginning of the 2023 NRL season, Reynolds is continuing to prove he still has plenty to offer for his beloved club.

Finding his way into the side through an injury to teammate Fa'amanu Brown, fan-favourite Reynolds will need to back up his big impact for the side if he hopes to stay in the top grade.

Reynolds will be hoping to remain in the blue and whites first 17 as they take on the Rabbitohs on Friday.