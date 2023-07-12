Queensland Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans has admitted that the thought of retirement is on his mind as he prepares for Game 3 of Origin.

Cherry-Evans is in career-best form at club and state level and has gotten better with age. Aged 34, Wednesday night's dead-rubber game between Queensland and New South Wales may be his last.

The Queensland skipper was asked whether or not he would make himself available for the 2024 series on the eve of Game 3.

“Those bigger questions I don't think you have time for until you get time off at the end of the year," he said via the Herald.

“I've always said this since I've been back in the side. I'm playing every game as if it's my last because I know how much it means to play for Queensland.”

Cherry-Evans also reminisced on the past, when he spent three years away from the Origin arena after being axed from the Queensland side.

“I lost the opportunity of my own accord back in 2015, so any chance I got to get back in this side I said I wasn't going until I was done, and I'm really proud of getting back into this side.”

Queensland will be aiming to claim the first clean sweep since 2010 on Wednesday night- an event that happened 13 years ago.