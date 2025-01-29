After announcing his retirement in October after 15 seasons and 232 matches across several different competitions, journeyman Kevin Naiqama has found a new team, returning to the local football scene.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Naiqama's career saw him play for the Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, St Helens RLFC, Sydney Roosters and most recently the Huddersfield Giants for the past two seasons.

Scoring 113 tries and 416 points in the process, he also played 24 international matches for Fiji and is the brother of former NRL and Fiji outside back Wes Naiqama.

He has now decided to come out of retirement to lace up the boots for the Western Suburbs Rosellas in the Newcastle Rugby League (NEWRL) competition coached by Rick Stone - the coach who handed him his NRL debut.

"I was always planning on coming back," he told The Newcastle Herald.

"When I started playing with the Newcastle Knights, I really fell in love with the lifestyle here. It was always going to be a place I wanted to settle post-footy.

"Now that that time has come, I'm looking to settle in with my young family and put some roots down.

"I made my debut under 'Stoney' when I was playing at the Knights. To reconnect with him was probably another reason why I wanted to come back to Wests as well.

"We've had dealings at the Knights and he took us to the World Cup with Fiji Bati in 2013. It's good to do a full-circle moment back here in Newcastle."

Born in Sutherland, New South Wales, the journeyman was sensationally linked with a return to the NRL before he was honoured at the 2024 NRL Grand Final alongside several other retiring players.

In September last year, reports indicated that he was considering returning to the Newcastle Knights on a second-tier deal, which would have seen him make a full-circle return to the club he debuted with.

"Newcastle Rugby League, it was always seen as a high standard even from when I was watching back in 2013 when I was playing at the Knights," he added.

"So I'm looking forward to playing in this competition, and that enjoyment factor.

"I've been to a couple of sessions with Wests now and you really enjoy going there after work.

"Back in the day they used to be a powerhouse team, so I'm hoping to come back and add some value and experience to the team, and do better than they have done the past few years."