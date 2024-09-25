NRL journeyman Kevin Naiqama is being linked with a return to the NRL after spending the last two seasons overseas in the Super League.

Recent discussions indicate that Naiqama is considering a second-tier deal to return back to the Newcastle Knights.

The Newcastle Heralds' Barry Toohey shared this update on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Naiqama has caught the interest of the Newcastle Knights.

“Not sure what Sione (Mata'utia) is going to do but did hear a whisper Kevin Naiqama, who has been at Huddersfield, was considering a second tier deal to return to the Knights to mentor the young blokes in reggies next year."

Naiqama is well-acquainted with the Knights, having started his NRL career there. Now 35, he played 15 games for them across four seasons and has been part of four Sydney-based NRL teams.

His career gained momentum after leaving the Penrith Panthers in 2014 to join the Wests Tigers, where he scored 35 tries in 90 appearances.

In 2019, he moved to Super League club St Helens, winning the Super League Grand Final twice and the Challenge Cup once.

After a successful stint, he returned to the NRL with the Sydney Roosters, but his stay was short-lived, leading him back to Super League with the Huddersfield Giants for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.