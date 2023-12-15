After announcing his retirement in September this year, former Cronulla Sharks forward David Fifita will once again lace up the boots.

Fifita has been confirmed to be joining the Entrance Tigers which will see him play alongside former NRL playmaker Blake Austin.

The 34-year-old and twin brother of Andrew Fifita began his rugby league career with St Patrick Blackdown and Doonside Roos before being signed by the Wests Tigers in 2009. Here, he would spend four seasons with the club and play in the U20s competition and NSW Cup.

It wouldn't be until 2014 when he would make his NRL debut. Returning to Australia after a stint with Lezignan Sangliers in the Elite One Championship, he would be picked up by the Cronulla Sharks on a two-year deal and would debut in Round 2 against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Unfortunately, it wouldn't work out for Fifita in the NRL, and he soon moved to the Super League, where he would spend the majority of his career. His time overseas spanned eight seasons and 148 games for the Wakefield Trinity, Dewsbury Rams and Crigglestone All Blacks.

His career accolades also include three games for Tonga between 2010 and 2019, one game for the Indigenous All Stars in 2015 and one game for the Combined Nations All Stars in 2022.