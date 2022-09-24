Wests Tigers utility Fa'amanu Brown is still searching for a contract ahead of the 2023 season, but it appears he will have no trouble getting one.

The Tigers are well known to be keen on keeping Brown, who joined the club mid-season having returned to Australia from a stint in England, before becoming a vital utility player off the bench for the joint venture, spending most of his time on the park in the hooking role.

It's thought that the Tigers see him becoming part of the rotation with the arriving Apisai Koroisau in 2023.

However, the Daily Telegraph are reporting that there is no guarantee he will be at the club come the start of pre-season, with the Canterbury Bulldogs and new coach Cameron Ciraldo circling for his services.

It's understood the Bulldogs have come to the table and are considering making an offer to the utility which will be far above what the Tigers have so far offered, with Ciraldo a big fan of the 27-year-old.

Brown had a wretched run with injury during his first stint in the NRL, having debuted for the Cronulla Sharks in 2014. He managed just 24 games in 4 seasons for the Shire-based club, before playing 12 games in 2 seasons for the Bulldogs.

He believed his career was over at one point, before ultimately heading to Featherstone in the second tier of English football, where he played 25 games, scoring 16 tries and putting together a run of games without injury.

The Christchurch-born utility then returned via the Roosters on a train and trial deal, before switching to the Tigers in May.

Brown played 13 games for the Tigers after making his club debut in Round 11, starting eight games at hooker and two at lock, with the remainder off the bench.