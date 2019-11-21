Roosters powerbrokers are reportedly so fed up with Latrell Mitchell that they have discussed playing him in the reserve grade next year.
Fox Sports is reporting that if the star centre doesn’t decide on his next club soon he could end up playing for North Sydney in the NSW Cup in 2020.
The Roosters want Mitchell of their roster as soon as possible after he rejected a deal worth around $1.6 million for 2021 and 2022.
The Wests Tigers offering him a four-year deal worth close to $4 million for 2020 and beyond and are currently waiting for a response.
He has a deal to play for the Tricolours next season worth $750,000 but could end up playing reserve grade if the reigning back-to-back premiers maintain their hard stance.
James Hooper reported this so immediately this article is fake and irrelevant
What a load of Rubbish.
Mitchell wants out so he can play fullback and collect 1mil.
If for some miracle he stays the only way the Roosters will play him in Norths colours is if his form warrants it. Can’t see that happening this decade
To be honest, I just want to see the back of Latrell.
This is a major disruption to the possible suitors for the position and deflecting the attention that should be on The Premiers…
I had it on good authority that for 2020 Lats was on $550k same as Joey Manu (not the 750k).
As for Kumquat21, he was never going to Souffs… not sure if this goes on Kumquat21’s 2019 stupid file or 2020 stupid file.
Latrell’s fullback perspective in a bottom placed club will be alot different to that at Easts.
He’ll have to tackle………. A lot
If Mitchell is serious about wanting to be fullback, forget about the Tigers they suck. Panthers should let Dylan Edwards walk and continue to shop Dean Whare and bring Mitchell in.
Panthers have lost RCG, DWZ, Maloney, Egan, Blake, Sele, Grant and a bunch of others. The only real singing they have made is Api Koroisau.
Mitchell would be an amazing fullback for this team. Plus then maybe they get some back up forwards.
1. Mitchell***
2. Mansour
3. Aekins
4. Naden
5. To’o
6. Luai
7. Cleary
8. Tamou
9. Koroisau
10. Fisher-Harris
11. Kikau
12. Yeo
13. Martin
14. May/Kenny
15. Ese’ese***
16. Leota
17. Hetherington
18. Guerra***
He isn’t going to be an amazing fullback for any team. End of story. You can get away with being inconsistent and a tiny bit sub optimally built (fat wise) at centre, but that isn’t going to fly at fullback. He will win a few games for whichever team he plays with, but ultimately, fans of that team will be on here saying he isn’t worth the trouble.
Thats true Chookstir, Mitchell is on 550k for next season at the Roosters. They say it is about a positional change why Mitchell wants out but its more about money.
Wests are offering 4mil for four years. The Roosters are only offering 550k next season and an extension of 800k for a further two.
Like I said before, Mitchell has played his last grand final by leaving a powerful team.
The problem with winning comps young is that a player assumes there will be many more. But comps are so difficult to win. He will look back on his golden era at the Roosters and have plenty of regrets.
Furthur more he has missed an opportunity to win a World Club Challenge. Last season he missed the Game and European Vacation while he represented the indigenous team. This time he will not be a Rooster.
Another thing about the potential Penrith Fullback spot is Dylan Edwards is also off contract end of this year meaning he’s easily expendable.
Dylan Edwards would be better suited for the Tigers
He had the world at his feet and looks to have blown it, weather it’s his ego or someone getting in his head or the success he’s had at the roosters so early on. He still has a lot of potential to be a star but has to be in the right environment with the right people around him.
I hope he gets in a good headspace and can recapture the form that we seen early on for whatever club he Signs for
WTF? Edwards is a better fb than Latrell.
Why cant latrell just be happy to be a great centre and the best paid one at that?