Roosters powerbrokers are reportedly so fed up with Latrell Mitchell that they have discussed playing him in the reserve grade next year.

Fox Sports is reporting that if the star centre doesn’t decide on his next club soon he could end up playing for North Sydney in the NSW Cup in 2020.

The Roosters want Mitchell of their roster as soon as possible after he rejected a deal worth around $1.6 million for 2021 and 2022.

The Wests Tigers offering him a four-year deal worth close to $4 million for 2020 and beyond and are currently waiting for a response.

He has a deal to play for the Tricolours next season worth $750,000 but could end up playing reserve grade if the reigning back-to-back premiers maintain their hard stance.