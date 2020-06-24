Four NRL clubs are interested in signing Wallabies 2019 MVP Marika Koroibete, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Off-contract at the end of 2021, it comes with the uncertainty surrounding Rugby Australia and whether or not they will be able to guarantee the cross-code star’s $600,000 contract for next season.

Koroibete played 74 NRL games from 2012-2016 for the Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm.

It is believed that both of his former clubs, St George Illawarra Dragons and the Bulldogs are the sides keen on his services.

However, it remains unlikely that any NRL club would be able to match his Rugby Australia contract.

If Rugby Australia can guarantee Koroibete’s deal, he will reportedly stay in the 15-a-side code.

Rugby Australia is looking at employing Cricket Australia’s central contracting system, with the top-tier players taking the bulk of the money while the lesser names take big pay cuts.

Koroibete’s manager Sam Ayoub did not return calls from The Daily Telegraph.