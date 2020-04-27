Exciting St George Illawarra Dragons back-rower Jackson Ford has agreed to a new two-year extension, according to WIN News Illawarra’s Corey Hammond.

The new deal ties the the 22-year old to the club until at least the end of the 2022 NRL season.

Ford has played five NRL games for the Dragons after making his debut in Round 21 last season.

He was named in the 2019 Canterbury Cup NSW team of the season, with the Dragons winning the minor premiership.

Ford figures to be a big part of he club’s future amid Tyson Frizell’s imminent move to the Newcastle Knights.