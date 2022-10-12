The International Rugby League have confirmed referee appointments for the opening week of fixtures at the Rugby League World Cup.

NRL grand final referee Ashley Klein will take charge of the tournament opener between England and Samoa in Newcastle on Sunday morning (AEDT), continuing his standing as being viewed as the best referee in the game.

After handling all three State of Origin fixtures and the grand final this year, Klein will take charge of what could be the biggest match of the group stage.

English gun referee Chris Kendall will then take charge of Australia's opening clash against Fiji later in the day, with Adam Gee and Grant Atkins to take video referee duties for the two matches respectively.

Grant Atkins will referee New Zealand's first game of the tournament against Lebanon, while the critical clash at the back end of the week of games between Tonga and Papua New Guinea will be refereed by English Super League referee Liam Moore.

Here is the full list of officials for the opening week of games.

England vs Samoa

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Jack Smith and Warren Turley

Video referee: Adam Gee

Australia vs Fiji

Referee: Chris Kendall

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Darian Furner

Video referee: Grant Atkins

Scotland vs Italy

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Paki Parkinson and Marcus Griffiths

Video referee: Robert Hicks

Jamaica vs Ireland

Referee: Benjamin Casty

Touch judges: Geoffrey Poumes and Neil Horton

Video referee: Ashley Klein

New Zealand vs Lebanon

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Tom Grant and Dean Bowmer

Video referee: Liam Moore

France vs Greece

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Kasey Badger and James Vella

Video referee: Gerard Sutton

Tonga vs Papua New Guinea

Referee: Liam Moore

Touch judges: James Child and Belinda Sharpe

Video referee: Ben Thaler

Wales vs Cook Islands

Referee: Robert Hicks

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Todd Smith

Video referee: Tom Grant