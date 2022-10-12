The International Rugby League have confirmed referee appointments for the opening week of fixtures at the Rugby League World Cup.
NRL grand final referee Ashley Klein will take charge of the tournament opener between England and Samoa in Newcastle on Sunday morning (AEDT), continuing his standing as being viewed as the best referee in the game.
After handling all three State of Origin fixtures and the grand final this year, Klein will take charge of what could be the biggest match of the group stage.
RELATED: Rugby World Cup rules
English gun referee Chris Kendall will then take charge of Australia's opening clash against Fiji later in the day, with Adam Gee and Grant Atkins to take video referee duties for the two matches respectively.
Grant Atkins will referee New Zealand's first game of the tournament against Lebanon, while the critical clash at the back end of the week of games between Tonga and Papua New Guinea will be refereed by English Super League referee Liam Moore.
Here is the full list of officials for the opening week of games.
England vs Samoa
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Jack Smith and Warren Turley
Video referee: Adam Gee
Australia vs Fiji
Referee: Chris Kendall
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Darian Furner
Video referee: Grant Atkins
Scotland vs Italy
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Paki Parkinson and Marcus Griffiths
Video referee: Robert Hicks
Jamaica vs Ireland
Referee: Benjamin Casty
Touch judges: Geoffrey Poumes and Neil Horton
Video referee: Ashley Klein
New Zealand vs Lebanon
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Tom Grant and Dean Bowmer
Video referee: Liam Moore
France vs Greece
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and James Vella
Video referee: Gerard Sutton
Tonga vs Papua New Guinea
Referee: Liam Moore
Touch judges: James Child and Belinda Sharpe
Video referee: Ben Thaler
Wales vs Cook Islands
Referee: Robert Hicks
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Todd Smith
Video referee: Tom Grant