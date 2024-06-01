In the rough and tumble world of the NRL, few players can rile up opponents quite like Bulldog Reed Mahoney.

Known anything but affectionately to opposition teams as a "niggler," Mahoney appears to have mastered the art of getting under the skin of opposition teams. He employs tactical irritation to throw his opponents off their game. Pressed on why he acts the way he does, his response is generally the same: he's a team-minded competitor.

Strangely, it is his lack of physical presence that drives opposition fans to a point of irrational frenzy, as though sledging opponents is something reserved only for those who can back their words up by laying players out in an unconscious state.

Mahoney is without a doubt the type of player fans either love or hate. If he's on your team, he's the ultimate competitor: someone you admire for his relentless spirit and team-first mentality.

If he's not, he's the annoying thorn in your side, the one you wish would just disappear. The duality makes him one of the most fascinating characters in the NRL.

Rivalries in rugby league often bring out tribalism among players, but perhaps even more in fans.

Notable rivalries include the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels, and of course the State of Origin battles between NSW and Queensland.

In high-stakes matches, the mental tactics of players like Mahoney can be pivotal to the outcome, whether people agree with it or not.

Slander and sledging, while not officially condoned, are incredibly commonplace in the game. True strength of character comes from knowing that when the full time siren sounds, the physical and mental battle is over.

True nigglers also know that sledging should always be based on what happens on the footy field, rather than discriminatory comments like what transpired earlier in the season when Spencer Leniu called Ezra Mam a 'monkey'.

Mahoney's brand of niggling isn't unique. The NRL knows many current and former players who manage to irritate their opponents into under-performing quite effectively.

Clint Gutherson, often dubbed one of the biggest referee whingers, and Latrell Mitchell, known for his polarising presence and perceived arrogance, are prime examples.

Sam Thaiday, with his third-man-in tactics, and Michael Ennis, famously nicknamed 'Ennis the Menace,' also fit this mould.

Ronaldo Mulitalo's grinning sledges and Jackson Hastings' readiness to banter show how these players keep the game spicy.

Unfortunately, the era of social media has exacerbated fan reactions. Comments online suggesting physical harm, such as “should be taken into the carpark and hospitalised,” are disturbingly common.

While tough, aggressive players are somewhat given a free pass to get dirty on the field, smaller, more vocal players like Mahoney often face harsher criticism.

Encouraging violence is outside the realm of reality and should never be condoned. Just as we wouldn't support street violence for smart remarks, it's absurd to suggest that it's okay on the footy field.

The NRL thrives on a variety of personalities.

Nice guys like Nicho Hynes and Jake Trbojevic, heels like Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Nelson Asofa-Solomona, polished vanillas like Daly Cherry-Evans and Dylan Edwards, jokers like Brian To'o and Brandon Smith and nigglers like Reed Mahoney and Ronaldo Mulitalo all contribute to the game's fabric.

The diversity in characters not only keeps the game interesting but also entertains fans who understand that rugby league is a sport, not a life-and-death war.

Getting under an opponent's skin is not a punishable offence under the NRL judicial system. While some argue it undermines the game, it's actually the inability of players to control their emotions and throw punches (or headbutts) that truly detracts from the sport.

The best and most memorable moments come when players can see past the rivalry and share a smile, understanding that while the battle lasts 80 minutes, respect and friendships endure far longer.

Today, Reed Mahoney's supporters are more emboldened than ever, with success on the field being the only thing fans care about at the end of the day.

For supporters of players who end up being fined or suspended for taking things too far, they'd do well to take a dose of their own medicine. They are the ones who can truly speak their minds, throw out insults and threats on social media - and never ever find themselves in danger of being decked by a front rower.