After another season ending in disappointment, the St George Illawarra Dragons playing group have been banned from any traditional ‘Mad Monday’ drinking session.

According to the Daily Telegraph, club CEO Ryan Webb let the group know that club doesn’t support any gathering of players outside an official club family function at Kogarah.

The call comes as NRL Integrity Unit boss Jason King reaches out to the CEOs of the eight teams whose season has now officially ended.

The Red V playing group is reportedly at odds after another frustrating campaign, with a clear division between two groups – those who, like Ben Hunt, support coach Anthony Griffin, and those who don’t.

Last week the Telegraph reported that a group led by props Blake Lawrie and Jaydn Su’A – the latter of which is in just his first year at the club – had become disgruntled with the current set-up.

This puts the club in a precarious position as they continue negotiations with their marquee man, knowing that retaining Griffin to keep Hunt could ultimately have a negative effect.

Meanwhile the CEO of Manly, Tony Mestrov – whose club had a similarly frustrating season to the Red V, has confirmed Sea Eagles players will celebrate despite a fractured end to their season.

“We’re really organized in planning venues and a number of security guards,” Mestrov told the Telegraph.

“I had a call from Jason King about what we’re doing and I’ve sent him our plan.

“We’ve got a pretty good bunch of players. I think everyone in rugby league has learned from the past. It’s been a tough year but you’ve got to get that balance. The players will have a beer and a good time and then we’ll reset for next season.”