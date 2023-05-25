Lachlan Croker is set to lead the Sea Eagles out as captain in their Round 13 clash against Newcastle.

With long-serving captain Daly Cherry-Evans on Queensland Origin duty and vice-captain Jake Trbojevic missing time with a calf injury, coach Anthony Seibold appointed the 26-year-old Croker the well-earned role.

It hasn't been a smooth sail for Croker, who has battled relentless injuries including three knee constructions. Through it all he has managed 91 games at Manly following his debut and only appearance for Canberra in 2016.

The 26-year-old said he was honoured to be chosen and credits the club for their support during his injuries.

"To have the honour of captaining Manly this weekend is something really special" he told Sea Eagles media.

“I have been here for six years now and Manly feels like home.

“After my third knee reconstruction, if someone had said I will give you one more game and then you can call it quits, I would have taken it back then considering what I had been through.

“It's the same with the playing group. They have all been really supportive and have made my time here really enjoyable. It's something that I will obviously never forget.”

His reward comes after being selected as the 2022 best and fairest at the club.

Croker had a terrific season in his 23 games, making 902 kicking metres, an astonishing 943 tackles, and a career-high 822 running metres.

The respected number nine also took home the Steve Menzies Medal for the Play of the Year for his superb 40/20 kick and two great tries against the North Queensland Cowboys at 4 Pines Park in Round 15.

Head coach Anthony Seibold believes Croker was a deserving selection for the captaincy.

“I just love the effort that Lachlan brings with his competitive nature. He is a deserving guy to have the ‘C' next to his name this week,'' Seibold said.

"The boys were pumped when I told them 'Crokes' was appointed captain. Everyone here respects Lachlan.”