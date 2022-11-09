The New Zealand Kiwis side preparing to contest the Rugby League World Cup semi-final against the Kangaroos have been snubbed by tournament organisers by having flights booked home for them soon after the game.

New Zealand won the 2008 tournament and are currently ranked first in the world, but that doesn't appear to have stopped the organisers from predicting they will lose to Australia on Saturday Morning (AEDT).

News Corp is reporting that the World Cup organisers were forced to predict a pathway for each team through the finals, and ultimately, they expect Australia to win.

This revelation is sure to spur the Kiwis on as they look to stop Australia from having the chance to claim a 12th world title.

However, the Kiwis have been quick to assert their underdog status, with Kiwi prop James Fisher-Harris stating he doesn't understand how the international rankings have seen his side listed first and Australia fourth below also Tonga and England.

“They are the reigning champs - whatever that means,” Fisher-Harris told News Corp.

“They all mostly play [State of] Origin. It's the pinnacle and everything. So it must be the greatest team.

“I don't know why we are No.1. We haven't won anything. They are the best. So you want to play against the best. You have to beat the best, to be the best.”

Fisher-Harris also commented on coming up against Australia's new halfback and his domestic teammate at the Penrith Panthers, Nathan Cleary.

“He is the best halfback in the comp - in the world.” He said.

“It is going to be pretty hard to limit what he does. I am sure he will have protection around him. Their whole team is pretty good. I am pretty excited to verse Oz.”

The trans-Tasman clash is set for kick-off at 6:45am (AEDT) on Saturday morning, and the winners will progress to the final to face either England or Samoa on the 20th of November at 3am (AEDT).