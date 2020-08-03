Raiders winger Semi Valemei is set to miss three to four weeks with a knee injury.

The 21-year old suffered the injury during his side’s win over the Cowboys on the weekend.

The club released the following statement on the matter.

“Raiders winger Semi Valemei will be sidelined after sustaining a knee injury in Saturday’s win over the Cowboys,” the statement read.

“Valemei has suffered a medial ligament injury and will miss 3-4 weeks.”

In other injury news, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (finger) and Michael Oldfield (hamstring) will be assessed this week in their bids to return.