Canberra Raiders veteran Elliott Whitehead has reportedly signed with a new club for the 2025 season and will leave his current team at the end of the season.

Signing with the Canberra Raiders at the start of 2016, Whitehead has gone on to play 195 games (43 tries and 172 points) for the Green Machine and is currently the captain of the side.

However, he has constantly been linked with a potential move back home to the Super League in recent months as he remains off-contract and is getting to the latter stages of his career.

A 27-time English international, he announced his international retirement at the end of last year following England's three-Test series against Tonga.

As reported by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks, Whitehead has inked a deal with the Catalans Dragons that will see him return to the Super League and leave the NRL.

It is understood that Super League outfit Hull FC was also interested in his services but he has decided to return to his former club in the south of France.

“He is a player who has always been honest and exemplary with us, by completing his contract,” Catalans owner Bernard Guasch previously told L'Independant.

“I met him during the World Cup final in November 2022 and he remembered his promise. I always told him that our door was always open to him if he wanted. and he can come back whenever he wants.”