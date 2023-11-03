Canberra Raiders forward Elliott Whitehead has announced that England's third Test against Tonga will be his final international rugby league game.

The forward veteran, who is likely to hang up the boots in the NRL sooner rather than later, has confirmed he will only play one more rugby league international game.

Set to earn his 27th cap in English colours this weekend, Whitehead has been a mainstay of the national side since his debut in 2014 against New Zealand and has featured heavily in the 2017 and 2021 Rugby League World Cups.

Scoring 11 tries for England, including a double against New Zealand, Samoa and France, the 34-year-old biggest international highlight came when he prevented Tonga from scoring in the dying stages of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

“It has been a privilege to wear the England shirt as many times as I have – it's the highest honour you can get," Whitehead said of his retirement.

"I have had some really enjoyable moments representing my country, and some not so enjoyable but overall, I am really happy and proud of what I have accomplished on the international stage.

"However, with some fantastic young English players coming through, now feels like the right time for me to step aside and let them take their opportunity.

“I had considered international retirement last year, but I didn't want to go out on the World Cup semi-final defeat, but now I get to finish my England career with a series victory.

“I want to say thanks to all of my teammates, coaches and staff who have been involved during my time with England and hopefully I can go out on another win this weekend.”

Coaching him for a number of years on the international scene, England coach Shaun Wane spoke about what a privilege it was to work with Elliott Whitehead and how much of a pleasure it was.

“People had always told me how much they thought I would love to coach Elliott Whitehead," Wane said.

"When I became England boss I selected him and it immediately became clear to me what they meant.

“Elliott is a born leader and has shown incredible desire, passion and work ethic every time he has worn the England shirt. He is the very epitome of a ‘Test match player'.

“It's been a genuine pleasure to have Elliott involved with this team during my time in charge and I know how much the younger members of the squad have benefitted from his presence.

“I wish him all the best in his final season at Canberra and hopefully we can get the job done for him this weekend."

Going up against Tonga in the third and final Test, England's injury troubles have continued following the hospitalisation of star winger Dominic Young and the injury to Morgan Knowles.

Shaun Wane announced that the national team will be without 2018 Golden Boot Winner Tommy Makinson with a wrist injury and Sydney Roosters star lock Victor Radley has been ruled out of the clash.

Toby King will also miss the game due to an ankle sprain, leaving limited options to be selected.