The Canberra Raiders are set to return to a full pathways system in 2022.

The club announced on Wednesday afternoon that, after taking a season off from fielding teams in the New South Wales Cup and Jersey Flegg competitions, they will return to both reserve grade and junior rugby league within the New South Wales Rugby League setup in 2022.

Both competitions, as well as all other New South Wales Rugby League competitions the Raiders have continued to play in - the SG Ball, Harold Matthews Cup and Tarsha Gale Cup - have been heavily impacted by coronavirus public health restrictions over the past two seasons.

The 2020 seasons were cancelled after just one week at reserve grade level, although some of the junior competitions returned later in the season.

The 2021 season saw things cut short again, with all competitions suspended around the halfway point in line with a Sydney lockdown and the NRL relocating to Queensland, before being cancelled as it became apparent there was no chance of the lockdown being lifted in time for a resumption to play.

It means that, across men's and women's rugby league, the Raiders will field five teams, as well as their reserve grade outfit in the New South Wales Cup.

The club has also confirmed that Mick Crawley will return to the club as an assistant coach at NRL level and head coach for the Jersey Flegg team, while Joel Carbone will become an assistant coach for the NRL team, and head coach of the New South Wales Cup team.

The NRL assistant coaching team is joined by Brett White and Andrew McFadden, while Jeremy Hickmans takes over as the head of physical performance.

Canberra Raiders coaching staff for 2022

Head Coach: Ricky Stuart

Assistant coaches: Brett White, Andrew McFadden, Joel Carbone, Mick Crawley

Head of physical performance: Jeremy Hickmans

Performance coaches: Travis Ronaldson (Strength and power and club dietician), Blake Duncan (rehabilitation), Tom Christian (sports science).

NSW Cup coach: Joel Carbone

Jersey Flegg coach: Mick Crawley

SG Ball coach: Ash Barnes

Harold Matthews Cup coach: Peter Marrapodi

Tarsha Gale Cup coach: Josh Hardy