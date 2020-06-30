Canberra star John Bateman will depart the club at the end of the season.

The Canterbury Bulldogs, St George Illawarra Dragons and his former side Wigan are among the teams interested in signing him.

The Englishman reportedly informed the Raiders of his decision this morning.

“The club made the difficult decision to allow John to pursue other long-term options and as a result, 2020 will be his final season with the Raiders,” Raiders CEO Don Furner Furner told the club website.

“We’re looking forward to John returning from his shoulder injury soon and finishing his time by helping us make the semi finals again. John was fantastic in 2019, featuring in our first Grand Final appearance since 1994 and winning the Dally M for second rower of the year.”

Bateman thanked the club for giving him the opportunity to play in the NRL.

“The Raiders gave me an opportunity to come to Australia and play in the NRL and I’ve loved every moment playing for the club,” he said. “I’m doing everything I can to make sure I get back on the field as soon as possible and finish my last season with the Raiders on a high.”

Bateman doesn’t officially come off contract with Canberra until the end of 2021, but has a unique deal where he can renegotiate each season.

It was previously reported that Bateman has requested multiple releases from the Raiders since the 2019 Grand Final.

The 26-year old enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign for Canberra, claiming Dally M Second Rower of the Year honours.

He is currently sidelined indefinitely after undergoing a second round of shoulder surgery earlier this month.