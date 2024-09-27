Four members of the Canberra Raiders roster are reportedly in the mix to be selected by Brad Fittler for the Prime Minister's XIII team.

Less than three weeks away from facing Papua New Guinea PM's XIII on October 13, Fittler will face the difficult decision of who to choose for the one-off annual rugby league event.

It is understood that the team will not include players appearing in the 2024 NRL Grand Final or players selected by Mal Meninga to represent the Australian Kangaroos at the 2024 Pacific Championships.

Although his roster has yet to be confirmed, some of the names who played in last year's game include Zac Lomax, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Daly Cherry-Evans, Ben Hunt, Cameron Murray, and Reuben Cotter.

The former NSW Blues coach confirmed to The Canberra Times that Ethan Strange, Hudson Young, Jamal Fogarty and Xavier Savage are all in the mix to be selected.

"We're working out what his capabilities can be. He could do anything," Fittler said on the 22-year-old Queenslander, Xavier Savage.

"Something happened halfway through the year - everyone pushed to get him playing because we could see the speed.

"But something seemed to click this year and he played the best I've ever seen by far. He was outstanding."

While Fogarty, Savage and Strange have yet to play any representative football, Hudson Young competed in last year's match and has two NSW Blues appearances under his belt.

However, he could potentially miss the match after reports have indicated that he has been chosen by Mal Meninga in the preliminary Kangaroos squad alongside shock inclusions Connor Watson, Mitchell Barnett and Kotoni Staggs.

"He's right on the fringe. He made this team last year," Fittler said on Young's potential selection.

"He's right there. He showed in the big games at the end of the season he can make a difference.

"He's played now a few Origin games - two years of Origin - so I think he's definitely part of the conversation."