Mal Meninga has reportedly named a 30-man extended squad for the Australian Kangaroos ahead of the 2025 Pacific Championships.

The coach, who was rocked earlier this week by Kalyn Ponga's decision to make himself unavailable for selection at this year's tournament, has named players from 14 NRL clubs, per News Corp.

The list includes potential debutants in Sydney Roosters utility Connor Watson, North Queensland Cowboys hooker Reece Robson, Canterbury Bulldogs back Jacob Kiraz, Canberra Raiders second-rower Hudson Young, St George Illawarra Dragons winger Zac Lomax, Brisbane Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs, New Zealand Warriors forward Mitch Barnett and Parramatta Eels half Mitchell Moses.

Of note, the Cronulla Sharks, Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers all have no players selected.

Tigers dummy half Apisai Koroisau has a three-match suspension to serve which will be taken during games for Fiji, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui at the Gold Coast was unable to be considered as he completes his recovery from an ACL injury.

The Sharks could consider themselves aggreived with no players selected given their top-four finish, but Nicho Hynes may well have been the only player in legitimate contention.

Nathan Cleary has also been named, but a shoulder problem may yet stop him from playing, while Jeremiah Nanai and Cameron Munster also will need medical assessments before a decision can be made on his availability.

It's likely Australia won't trim their squad to the final mark of 21 players until after the NRL grand final, with a team also playing against a Papua New Guinean team in the Prime Minister's XIII match the week after the grand final.

Australia's reported squad for 2024 Pacific Championships

Storm: Cameron Munster, Xavier Coates, Harry Grant

Panthers: Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin

Roosters: James Tedesco, Connor Watson, Angus Crichton, Lindsay Collins

Cowboys: Reece Robson, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Jeremiah Nanai

Bulldogs: Jacob Kiraz, Matt Burton

Sea Eagles: Daly Cherry-Evans, Tom Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic

Knights: Bradman Best, Kalyn Ponga (ruled himself out).

Raiders: Hudson Young

Dolphins: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Dragons: Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax

Broncos: Kotoni Staggs, Pat Carrigan

Warriors: Mitch Barnett

Eels: Mitch Moses

Rabbitohs: Cam Murray.

Sharks, Titans, Tigers: No players

Per News Corp.