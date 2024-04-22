Canberra Raiders NRLW co-captains Simaima Taufa and Zahara Temara have both agreed to remain at the club for the foreseeable future inking new deals.

Simaima Taufa will remain at the Raiders until the end of the 2027 season, whilst Zahara Temara has extended her time at the club until the end of 2026.

The co-captains' re-signing comes after the club's inaugural campaign last year, during which they nearly made the semi-finals after recording five victories.

“I think it's a credit to the work that Simaima put in in our inaugural season and the work that she did as our captain and leader,” Canberra Raiders NRLW head coach Darrin Borthwick said.

“To know that she's secured here for some time now, I know that this place will be held in good stead and the culture that we built in year one will be well and truly looked after in years to come.

“Zahara and Simaima are hand in hand, they are both our co-captains. Zahara had a great year last year and to know that we've got her locked away here as a Raider for a few more years is terrific.

“I'm happy for both girls that it gives them a little bit of stability as well, that's where our game is going at the moment.

"They've got contracts they can sign long term and stability and knowing where they are going to be is a big thing. It's going to improve us as a team and a club as well.

“From where the NRLW competition started with three rounds, the money they were getting back then, I guess it's a good part of the job too to see how far it's come.

"To see both our captains not only look after their future but looking after themselves post-footy as well is great.”

Primarily a lock, Taufa joined the Raiders after stints with the Sydney Roosters NRLW and Parramatta Eels NRLW. She has also represented the NSW Blues (eight times) and Australian Jillaroos (11 times).

Last season, she scored two tries, made 19 tackle busts, 1316 total running metres and was the backbone of the club's defence with 337 tackles at a tackle efficiency of 95.20 per cent.

“I am extremely proud, grateful and honoured to be able to call Canberra home for the next few years,” Taufa added.

“The journey of the Canberra Raiders NRLW team has only begun and there's a lot to look forward to.

“To the current and future players of this club, to our incredible staff and community, I can't wait to create history and continue to build a legacy here at home.”

Zahara Temara also said she was excited to remain in the Lime Green, after linking up with the club from the Sydney Roosters NRLW.

A star five-eighth, she has gone on to play for Queensland and Australia as well as plying her trade in rugby union with the Queensland Reds.

“I love this club. It's a family club and that's big for me,” Temara said.

“The people and the community, they're all a part of why I want to stay here. I want to be a part of the legacy we started and are continuing to build in Canberra.

“I'm very blessed that I get to extend.”