The Canberra Raiders have decided on Ricky Stuart's future as head coach after recently coaching his 500th game as an NRL head coach.

It has been confirmed that the Raiders have extended his tenure as the head coach of the Raiders until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

The contract extension comes after he coached his 500th NRL match last month, which earned admiration from ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys, who paid tribute to his services.

“We all see the ferocious competitor and the passion Ricky has, but that also comes with a genuine care for the game and for his players and his record is testament to his ability to get the most out of his teams,'' V'landys said in an NRL statement.

Already under contract until the conclusion of the 2025 season, the major development regarding the 57-year-old's future comes as a reward for guiding the club into the top eight despite the high-profile losses of Jarrod Croker and Jack Wighton.

“The Raiders are in the process of moving through a significant transition, with one of the youngest playing squads in the NRL and we see Ricky as a central part of that transition,” club Chairman Dennis Richardson said.

“His values and character have been an important ingredient in the attraction of the young talent we've been able to bring to the club in recent times.”

“His re-signing until the end of the decade provides continuity and certainty for a playing group which we believe has the potential to deliver the ultimate prize in the coming years.”

“As everyone knows, Ricky is very much a part of the Canberra, Queanbeyan and regional community and his commitment and passion for the green machine is legendary.”

Already the longest-serving coach at the Canberra Raiders, Stuart has been in charge of the team since the start of 2014, having previously spent time in charge of the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks and Parramatta Eels.

He has also coached Australia (2006-08) in seven Tests, the NSW Blues in three State of Origin series (2005 and 2011-12) and NSW Country in 2004.

Before this, he was a former representative halfback between 1988 and 2000, during which time he played 203 games for the Canberra Raiders and played a vital role in helping the Green Machine win three premierships in 1989, 1990, and 1994.

“My passion and enthusiasm for the club is 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” added Stuart when re-signing with the club as head coach in 2019..

“I'm like the fan who sits out there and braves the cold, I want to win and win a competition as much as they do.

“I can assure you that every waking moment is about delivering that promise one day.