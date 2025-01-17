The Canberra Raiders have revealed forward Zac Hosking is no guarantee to be fit in time for the start of the 2025 NRL season after suffering a calf injury at training this week.

The extent of the injury is not yet known, with Hosking to have scans on Friday to determine whether he will be fit to take to the field in Las Vegas.

That in itself will work againt Hosking, with the Raiders facing an arduous trip to get to Las Vegas, and their opening game a week ahead of the rest of the competition who will play while the Raiders, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks recover from their trip around the world.

The latest injury for Hosking follows a difficult 2024 season where he also spent time out with injury, being limited to only eight NRL games.

After missing time early in the season with a shoulder injury, Hosking would re-injure the same shoulder in August and miss yet more time.

He impressed in those eight games though, scoring two tries, adding six offloads and tackling at over 95 per cent - among the top ratings for any second-rower in the NRL - while also being involved in five wins for the Raiders who wound up missing the finals on for and against at the end of the season.

Hosking, should he pass fit, would likely be considered for a starting spot on the edge in Ricky Stuart's side alongside Hudson Young, with other options for second-row positions including new recruit Matty Nicholson, youngsrter Noah Martin and utility Simi Sasagi.

Corey Horsburgh, who had requested a release during 2024 before electing to remain with the Raiders, has also spent time in the second-row, but is likely to be preferred in a middle forward role during 2025.

Should Hosking miss the trip to Las Vegas for the season-opener against the Warriors, his next potential appearance would come in Round 2 on Saturday, March 15 at home against the Brisbane Broncos who will be desperate for a strong start to 2025 after their horrid 2024 campaign.