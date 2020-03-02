Ryan Sutton has been handed two-match ban on the eve of the NRL season.

Sutton has been charged with a grade one shoulder charge and can escape with just a one-game ban if he accepts an early guilty plea.

Sutton can be considered slightly unlucky as the offence occurred in the 79th minute of Saturday’s trial against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Sutton made the tackle on new Bulldogs forward Joe Stimson.