The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly set to ensure Latrell Mitchell is available for Round 1 of the 2025 NRL season by forcing the NRL to have his one-game suspension served this year.

Mitchell was last week served with a breach notice by the NRL, who claim he 'brought the game into disrepute' by being photographed with what has alleged to have been a white substance while on a coaching clinic in Dubbo.

There was no suggestion the substance was of an illicit nature, but it didn't stop the NRL from hitting Mitchell with the notice.

The sanction attached to the notice has not yet officially been revealed, however, reports suggest a one-match suspension and a fine will be headed Mitchell's way.

The star fullback, who played Game 2 of this year's State of Origin series for the New South Wales Blues, has spent much of the campaign sidelined with injury or suspension, but the Rabbitohs will now, with the support of the Rugby League Players Association, attempt to ensure Mitchell is able to line up for the opening game of the 2025 campaign.

It was reported during the week that Mitchell may be forced to serve his suspension next season due to his foot injury, however, according to News Corp, that is outside of the powers of the NRL under a rule that has been agreed upon by the NRL and RLPA.

It would mean Mitchell's suspension will be served while he is out with his foot injury, with RLPA boss Clint Newton telling the publication that there was no allowance for the NRL to delay a suspension.

“The NRL Rules are clear that a suspension takes effect as soon as it is determined,” Newton told the publication.

“It is not conditional on a player being available to take the field.”

That is in direct difference to the NRL allowing Taylan May's suspension to be delayed from the 2022 NRL finals series to the start of the 2023 NRL season - a move which attracted plenty of controversy at the time.

It's understood Mitchell will front the South Sydney board this week.