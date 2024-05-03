The South Sydney Rabbitohs have suffered yet another significant injury blow after Dean Hawkins and Jye Gray left the field on Thursday night against the Penrith Panthers.

Adding to the club's injury list, the Rabbitohs have confirmed that captain Cameron Murray is set to spend up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a hip flexor injury.

"Rabbitohs Captain Cameron Murray has sustained a hip flexor injury in Thursday's game against the Penrith Panthers. Cameron will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks," a club statement read.

The news not only has a drastic effect on the Rabbitohs but also for the NSW Blues, who will now be without Murray for the opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series.

A certain selection for Michael Maguire in the Blues forward pack, it is understood that the injury to the Rabbitohs skipper will not see him be made available until the final game of the series - he will not play in Game 1 or Game 2.

Murray's injury also makes him the 16th player unavailable for the Rabbitohs next week.

The club's current casualty ward consists of Lachlan Ilias (leg), Campbell Graham (sternum), Tyrone Munro (collarbone), Dean Hawkins (quad), Jye Gray (ankle), Jacob Gagai (calf), Shaquai Mitchell (calf), Haizyn Mellars (hamstring), Richie Kennar (foot), Ben Lovett (knee), Tevita Tatola (foot), Leon Te Hau (heart), and Alex Johnston (hamstring).

The duo of Taane Milne and Jacob Host are also suspended for next weekend.