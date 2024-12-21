One of South Sydney Rabbitohs' newest recruits is set to miss the opening month of the 2025 NRL season but could be sidelined for an even more extended period.

A utility by trade, Euan Aitken is one of six new signings the Rabbitohs have made for next season after they rebuilt their squad as the entered into a new era under coach Wayne Bennett.

However, after signing with the club in mid-2024, he unfortunately sustained a pectoral injury that ruled him out of the backend last season but has already underwent surgery to repair long-term shoulder damage.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Aiken is set to miss the opening four matches next season, but there are fears within the club that he could spend even longer on the sidelines.

One of two players to follow Wayne Bennett from The Dolphins to South Sydney, it is understood that the club are awaiting final medical results to determine the severity of the injury.

While the utility remains sidelined, Zero Tackle understands that skipper Cameron Murray hopes to return to contact training in mid-January. He had his cast removed and is currently wearing a brace on his wrist.

Kangaroos centre Campbell Graham will also be available for Round 1 next season after missing the entirety of 2024 with a sternum injury. However, there has yet to be an update on the timeline of front-rower Tevita Tatola.

"It was a long year for me personally, it's been pretty tough, especially the way the season went with the boys, but I'm glad that's behind me now and the end of this rehab journey is very close," Graham said.

"My main focus now is to play good footy for Souths and I'm excited for that."