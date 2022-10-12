South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Taane Milne could have almost his entire NRL suspension wiped out during the Rugby League World Cup.

Milne was hit with a six-week suspension during South Sydney's losing preliminary final exit against the Penrith Panthers for a devastating high shot against Spencer Leniu.

Charged as a Grade 2 reckless high tackle, Milne was only a single grade away from the worst high tackle - and suspension - possible under the NRL's judiciary code that was introduced ahead of the 2022 NRL season.

In effect, it was a Grade 5 high tackle, with three grades of reckless tackles following on from three grades of careless high tackles.

However, that six-match suspension could be wiped out entirely if Fiji make the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup after AAP reports the Rabbitohs were successful in an application to the NRL judiciary to have the suspension counted during the World Cup.

That comes despite the fact Milne wasn't picked for Fiji. He played in the mid-year Test however, and South Sydney applied for the fact he would have been selected if he wasn't suspended.

Under NRL rules, representative games where a player would have been selected - including State of Origin and the pre-season All Stars match - are allowed to count towards a suspension.

It means Milne will have at least four games wiped off his suspension with a warm-up game and three group stage games.

It's understood South Sydney would need to make a new application if Fiji make the knockout stages to have those games count towards Milne's total.

It means that, at the latest, Milne will be able to return in Round 3 next year.

The NRL are also allowing Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Lindsay Collins and Jason Taumalolo to serve suspensions during the World Cup.