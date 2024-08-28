The South Sydney Rabbitohs have provided an official injury update on eight of their players ahead of their Round 26 match against three-time premiers Penrith Panthers.

Sustaining a calf strain last week against the Newcastle Knights, Shaquai Mitchell has become the latest player for the Rabbitohs to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Set to undergo off-season rehabilitation, he will join his brother Latrell Mitchell on the sidelines who is continuing his rehabilitation and has exited the moonboot he was previously wearing.

Try-scoring wizard Alex Johnston continues his recovery from surgery on his Achilles and is currently walking in a moonboot as he continues his recover under the supervision of the club's medical staff.

However, in good news, Michael Chee-Kam has fully recovered from a calf injury and is available for selection. Siliva Havili and Dion Teaupa also returned to the field last week via the NSW Cup in reserve grade.

Playmaker Cody Walker has been named to take on the Panthers as he exits the mandatory concussion protocols after he failed his HIA against the Wests Tigers.

Casualty Ward