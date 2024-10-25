South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Jacob Gagai has reportedly secured a new contract that will see him take his talents overseas to the Super League competition.

The Rabbitohs' top try-scorer in his maiden NRL season, Gagai debuted in the season-opener in Las Vegas at 28 years old after struggling to break through into first grade beforehand.

Impressing in the NSW Cup for several seasons before his debut, the winger showed that he had the ability to play in first-grade and was given countless opportunities to do so under interim coach Ben Hornby and former coach Jason Demetriou.

The younger brother of State of Origin and Newcastle Knights star Dane Gagai, Jacob scored nine tries in 17 matches this season as well as making 45 tackle busts, 15 line breaks, two try assists and averaging 87 running metres per game.

"Jacob was a late bloomer and had a great season," his manager Gavin Orr told Wide World of Sports.

"In the end, his age (Gagai turns 29 in December) probably counted against him.

"Souths would have liked to keep him but had other priorities. But an opportunity has come up in Super League and it looks like he will be taking it."

The surprising decision to take his talents overseas comes after Gagai revealed back in August that he was in talks with the Rabbitohs over a contract extension for next season.