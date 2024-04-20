The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly made Shaquai Mitchell a new two-year offer to remain at the club beyond the end of this season.

Mitchell, who is off-contract at the end of the 2024 campaign, has not been named among players being heavily targetted by other clubs around the competition despite a severe shortage of props on the open market.

The list of names available in the middle third was already skinny on November 1 when rival clubs could begin to speak with opposition players off-contract at the end of 2024, but it has only gotten worse since with the likes of Toby Rudolf (Cronulla Sharks), Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights), Terrell May (Sydney Roosters) and Ata Mariotia (Canberra Raiders) all re-signing with their current clubs among others.

For clubs chasing props, there is precious little on the market, and now it appears Mitchell will be the next to re-sign with his current club, with News Corp reporting a new two-year deal is on the table.

If signed, the contract for Mitchell would ensure the older of two brothers - who at one point appeared to be likely to never play NRL - will remain in under pressure head coach Jason Demetriou's squad until at least the end of 2026.

The 28-year-old, who debuted in the early part of the 2022 season, has played 17 NRL games to this point of his career, with three of those matches coming during a disastrous start to the 2024 campaign for the club.

The prop has also been used in the second-row by the Rabbitohs at points this year, playing 31 minutes in two of his games and 56 in the other, averaging 89 metres per contest and tackling at a tick under 95 per cent.