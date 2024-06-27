Having granted Lachlan Ilias permission to negotiate with rival clubs, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly made a decision on the future of halfback Dean Hawkins.

Educated at Champagnat Catholic College in Pagewood, Hawkins had made 12 NRL appearances to date, debuting in Round 5 of the 2021 season against the Brisbane Broncos.

Called into the team earlier this season to replace Lachlan Ilias, Hawkins cemented the No.7 jersey before an unfortunate quad injury has seen him sidelined over the past couple of months.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Hawkins is considered one of the best back-up playmakers after guiding the Rabbitohs to the 2023 NSW Cup title and subsequently earning the 2023 NSW Cup Player of the Year award.

With the arrival of Lewis Dodd from St Helens RLFC next season and the emergence of Dion Teaupa and Bailey Smith in the lower grades, Dean Hawkins has been told that he won't be offered a full-time contract with the Rabbitohs next season, per News Corp.

This comes after Lachlan Ilias has been granted permission to negotiate with rival clubs and was recently linked with a move to the Newcastle Knights (before the club denied interest).

While Hawkins could still remain at the Rabbitohs on a part-time deal, he has previously been linked with a move to the Gold Coast Titans.

However, this is unlikely now considering the Titans have signed Carter Gordon for the 2025 and 2026 seasons from rugby union.

Hawkins is one of eight players off-contract with the Rabbitohs at the end of the season, alongside Michael Chee-Kam, Ben Lovett, Taane Milne, Shaquai Mitchell, Isaiah Tass, Leon Te Hau, and Izaac Thompson.